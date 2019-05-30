MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- As the weather heats up your chances of coming across a slithering surprise is a lot higher.
It is snake season in Alabama and while you might not like them, they are beneficial.
“What we tell people is just be aware of where you're at,” said Susan Clement from the Environmental Studies Center. “Don't go stepping into a large pile of brush because there might be snakes in there hiding.”
Of the six venomous snakes known to be in Alabama, the most common in the Mobile area is the Water Moccasin and the Pigmy Rattlesnake.
“The majority of snakes that we have in this area are non-venomous, are harmless to us and are doing us a favor because what they mainly eat are mice and rats,” Clement.
One of the most dangerous snakes in Alabama is the Coral Snake because of its type of venom. Experts said its color is a dead giveaway.
“There's a saying red touching yellow, kill a fellow,” Clement. “That is your coral snake.”
The best way to stay safe from venomous and non-venomous snakes, is just to leave them alone.
“Don't try to remove it, don't try to kill it because that's when they're going to protect themselves and that's when you're going to get bit,” Clement said.
If you do get bit by a venomous snake, experts say go straight to the hospital.
The biggest recommendations to keep snakes at bay at your home is to keep your yard clean and make sure your grass is kept short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.