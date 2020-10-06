Slow but steady voter turnout as polls open for Mayoral Runoff races

Voters slowly but steadily trickling in as polls first opened Tuesday morning at Spanish Fort City Hall and Community Center.
Several mayoral races lay in the balance as voters make their final decisions on both sides of the bay.
One of the most talked about races happening here as voters make the choice between incumbent Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian and challenger Rebecca Cornelius.
Mayor McMillian is up for re-election nearly one year after the start of an investigation into his alleged slapping of a former city employee.
"I think its pretty important, I think there's a lot going on in the City of Spanish Fort and I think its important to a lot of people, the direction that this town goes," said James Gibson, a Spanish Fort voter.
No matter the race, several people say even the pandemic won't stop them from exercising their right to vote.
"I'm not fearful, but being careful, doing what we need to do to keep ourselves safe," said Cathy Schultz, another Spanish Fort voter hitting the polls first thing Tuesday.
Everyone is making sure to have their masks on as they head to their polling places.
Some say, just a month out from the presidential general election, they are treating this as a test run for what's expected to be a much larger voter turnout.
"I mean you take your pen with you, don't leave any germs behind, just keep going. I think they're doing all they can do," said Schultz, who says she feels more comfortable at polling places than out in public right now.
Polls remain open until 7 pm.
Make sure to stick with us on air and online for the latest results.
