Across Dauphin Island signs are changing... As in speed limit signs. Drivers take heed. You have to slow down across the entire island. It's an effort to make it safer for pedestrians and bikers like Amy Simms.
"Yeah it’s real good. Cars were going way too fast for bike and pedestrian traffic," Simms said.
Not long ago, Heather Goldman had a scary encounter as she was walking with her cousin.
"We were just talking and all of the sudden we heard a loud screech and a car, he wasn’t paying attention, and he veered off the road on to the bike trail,” Goldman told us. “He’d been speeding and he lost control and luckily we were able to move out of the way in time but it was really very scary.”
5 to 10 mph slower
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says the new speed limits will hopefully make enjoying the island safer.
"Dauphin Island is this place where we say hey we’re on island time. And so we encourage people to come and relax and chill out and slow down and that mentality when they’re driving," Collier said.
Visitors will notice the change right away. When you get off the bridge the speed limit has been lowered by 10 mph. So immediately on arrival, you need to slow down.
"That was a 45 mph stretch, it’s now lowered to 35 pretty much from the rodeo site up to the water tower. Everything else was just lowered a blanket 5 mph," Collier explained.
So next time you’re on the island... Slow down and enjoy the scenery.
Crosswalk talk
Mayor Collier says the island is also working with engineers for further improvements to crosswalks and other safety features.
