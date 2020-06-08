More help is on the way for Mobile County businesses that are facing financial problems because of COVID-19.
The county commission voted two to one today to create the Mobile County Small Business Relief Fund Program.
It would provide money to eligible small businesses facing financial hardship because of the virus.
Commissioner Merceria Ludgood voted no.
Up to a million dollars would be appropriated for the program, with a special committee appointed by the commission to review claims.
Commissioner Connie Hudson said, "The first $500,000 will come out of the Industrial Development Authority funding that we use for economic development projects. Should there be the need for the other $500,000, and we don't know at this point but we want to make sure that if the program needs it, the other $500,000 will come out of the general fund."
Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce officials say the new program is needed because a survey they conducted showed more than nine out of ten businesses have been tremendously impacted by the virus.
Chamber President Bill Sisson said, "The survey showed us that more than half of businesses in this community have had to reduce shifts, have had to furlough, and have had to reduce wages. "
Eligible small businesses can get up to $25,000.
To apply, click here. https://forms.gle/aWEtKfyRnia5myNy5
Here is more information on the program:
https://mobilechamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Guidelines-Mobile-County-SBRFP.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.