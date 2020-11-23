Small businesses look ahead to brighter days during holiday season

With the holiday season coming up, it may be more important than ever to support your local small businesses.
From shutdowns to storm damage, everyone has taken a hit this year.
This week, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for local small businesses working hard to stay afloat.
Applications opened Monday at noon for Governor Ivey's Revive Plus grant program for small businesses, non-profits, and faith-based organizations.
This will cover up to $20,000 worth of expenses related to COVID-19 not already covered by other programs.
The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is also letting its Eastern Shore elf out to play.
The elf will be making his rounds across this side of the bay, encouraging follks to shop local.
"The holiday season is such a big time for small business, and we just encourage everyone to get involved, support the small businesses, and end the year on a high note," said Casey Williams, President of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
You can apply for Revive Plus now through December 4.
The Eastern Shore Elf will begin his trip around the shore's small businesses on Black Friday.
