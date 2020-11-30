M&F Casuals has been here in the heart of Fairhope for decades.
Atmosphere is half the charm of shopping downtown, but co-owners and sisters Carol Eberlein and Barbara Levitt decided to add an online shopping option too after a year of shutdowns and storms.
"Our focus is the store and our customers, but we wanted to give them the chance to go online and shop with us in a safe environment, as well as come in and shop in the store in a safe environment," said Levitt.
Their new website launched this summer.
This past weekend they offered the usual in-person Black Friday deals, but for the first time, Cyber Monday sales as well.
The sisters say COVID has changed more than you may think, including their inventory.
"We tried to get what people want right now. Everyone is zooming and facetiming so everyone wants cute tops and jewelry and masks," said Levitt.
While the store is still their main focus, they say branching out can only help.
"They are really supportive of small businesses all over, so they've really embraced the online shopping from us," said Eberlein.
To learn more or to visit their website, click here.
