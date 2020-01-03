Fire officials are on the scene of a small fire at Booker T. Washington Middle School.
According to Steven Millhouse with MFR, officials received a call from a passerby who said they saw smoke coming from behind the school.
He said smoke was coming from one of the portables located behind the school.
Millhouse confirmed that there was a small fire inside one of the portables which was extinguished quickly. Investigators are on their way to the scene.
