MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A small airplane had to make an emergency landing at Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile late Friday morning.
As of 11 a.m., the plane was down with emergency vehicles on the runway alongside the plane.
Mobile Airport Authority Chris Curry told FOX10 News no one was hurt.
Curry said two people were flying aboard the small Commander aircraft when the plane's landing gear would not come down. The pilot was forced to make the emergency landing with the gear not deployed, Curry said.
He said airport operations were not adversely affected because there are two runways.
Curry said the incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.