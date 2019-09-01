Foley Plane Crash scene

Photo: Felicia Bischoff

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A small plane went down in Foley sending four people to the hospital.

Investigators said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near a wooded area off of County Road 20 west of Highway 59. That's about four miles south of the Foley Municipal Airport.

No other details are currently available.

