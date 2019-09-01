FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A small plane went down in Foley sending four people to the hospital.
Investigators said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near a wooded area off of County Road 20 west of Highway 59. That's about four miles south of the Foley Municipal Airport.
No other details are currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.