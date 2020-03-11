It's easy to forget to keep your hands away from your face during the coronavirus outbreak. But technology might be able to help.
Health experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to not touch your face. From picking up objects to turning doorknobs, we’re constantly touching surfaces contaminated with pathogens.
These pathogens can be picked up by our hands and get into the body through mucous membranes on the face — eyes, nose, and mouth — that act as pathways to the throat and lungs.
Slightly Robot has as portable device called Immutouch, a bracelet that vibrates if you touch your face. The tech company says the wristband will keep your hands off your face by buzzing when they get too close to your head.
Users wear the band on their wrists and download the accompanying app.
After it is set up to sense when your hands are near your face. It will not only buzz, but also keep track of how many times you actually touched your face per day.
Immutouch bracelets are selling online for $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.