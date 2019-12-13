Daphne Police asking for help catching bold theft suspects. It was broad daylight when police say a car at Planet Fitness had its window knocked out and a purse inside was stolen. Credit cards from the theft were used less than 30 minutes later at Target. It happened Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Investigators are hoping telling video retrieved from security cameras at both locations will help bring the smash and grab suspects to justice. Police said surveillance video from Planet Fitness shows how the first crime played out. A black, four-door Nissan which police said belongs to the suspects pulls in the parking lot and backs into a space. Once the car parks, police said a female suspect gets out to keep watch while a second suspect breaks out the window of a nearby car and steals a purse.
“I think she got out and waited until the coast was clear so to speak and then did that, but it takes a very short amount of time to commit that crime. It probably lasted less than ten seconds,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Less than 30 minutes later investigators said the same woman went to Target on Highway 98 and used credit cards she got from the stolen purse to make purchases. In all, police said the suspect bought about $800-worth of gift cards. Daphne Police said this is the time of year they typically see an upswing in this type of criminal activity, and they caution citizens to be extra careful.
“These types of criminals are more apt to go into these kinds of places where people leave things inside of their car, like a gym or a tanning bed or maybe even…I think we had a dance studio before and there’s typically, unfortunately there’s purses and property left inside the car,” Vannoy explained.
Police said the safest thing to do is to lock personal items in a trunk or at least out of sight when you go inside for any length of time. If you recognize the suspect or car in the video, call Daphne Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.