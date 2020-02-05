A Mobile family wakes up to the sound of blaring fire alarms Wednesday morning and their house up in flames.
It happened just before 5 am at a home in the 1100 block of Persimmon Street.
Anastasia Gray didn't want to appear on camera, but said she was able to get her two children out of the house after the smoke alarms went off.
She said, "Everything is gonna have to be thrown away. Storm windows, so the fire couldn't bust windows so the house itself suffered a lot of smoke damage."
Crews knocked out the fire quickly but the cause of the blaze still under investigation.
The home was heavily damaged.
