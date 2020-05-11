With just a couple months until Alabama's runoff election, Mobile County officials are taking steps to keep people at the polls safe.
The Mobile County Commission has approved buying what's called "sneeze shields" for polling places to protect voters and poll workers.
The commission approved buying up to a thousand polycarbonate table-top shields for the runoff election in two months.
The shields will be built by a Mobile company, AL-FLA Plastics.
The cost will be just over $94,000, which county officials hope will be reimbursed by the federal government in COVID-19 emergency money.
But because the 36 inch shields will be specially made, county officials they can't set a definite cost just yet.
Environmental Services Director Eddie Kerr said, "No, it should be some give and take. I think we're going to maybe shorten the overall heighth, but, reducing materials, but we're going to add on in some others, so I can't say it's going to be a net, a no net increase."
The approval is pending legal review and pricing.
The runoff election is July 14th.
The deadline to submit an application for absentee ballot for the runoff election is July 9th.
For more information on getting an absentee ballot, here's a link to Mobile County Probate Court: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.