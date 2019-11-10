BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) Bay Minette police are aware of a threat posted to social media.
Officials stated an individual posted a threat of violence at Baldwin County High School on Tuesday. The post was made late Saturday night.
Police investigators, school resource officers, and patrol officers are investigating that threat. Officials ask that if anyone has any information about this threat to please contact Bay Minette Police.
