BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) — Mike McHugh lost power Friday for the second time since Hurricane Sally.
But this time, it was for the greater good.
The first time the power went down, McHugh said, Sally’s winds were whipping through his subdivision off of Padgett Switch Road.
“Well, the night of the storm, we lost it, probably, about 3, 3:30 in the morning when the trees started falling, and that really did it,” he told FOX10 News. “But Alabama Power did a great job. It lasted up until 3, 3:30. It flickered. But it wasn’t too bad.”
McHugh got his power back Thursday. But an Alabama Power crew was in his neighborhood again. This time, the power was off so linemen could repair a large transmission line to get the lights back on elsewhere.
Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas said the crews are making progress. And she added that reinforcements have arrived — about 4,400 crewmen from 14 different states are on the ground.
“They’ll be working until the power has been restored to everybody,” she said.
Thomas said more than half of the utility’s customers who lost power statewide have had it restored.
In southwest Alabama, 85,000 people who had lost power now have the lights back on. After the storm, 75 percent of area residents had no electricity. By Friday, that had fallen to 30 percent.
And the number without power kept falling throughout the day. As of its 4 p.m. update, the utility estimated 56,000 still had no power.
