Some major retailers will be shutting their doors on Easter. 

Many of the stores were deemed essential during the pandemic due to their ability to deliver essential supplies.

Now, they're recognizing the need to give their employees the day off after such a trying year.

The stores that will be closed on Sunday, April 4, will include Best Buy, Costco, Lowe’s and Target.

