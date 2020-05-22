Nearly all of Alabama businesses are re-opening.
Today at 5, the light hit green for entertainment venues all across the state. They can now open their doors. Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement a little more than 24 hours before.
“Yesterday was probably the best news we’ve had in the 2 and a half months since this started,” said Mary Lee Gay, Senior Marketing Manager with ASM Global, the company that runs the Saenger Theater, the Mobile Civic Center and the Mobile Convention Center.
Gay said the companies will not re-open until they know that everybody who walks through their doors are safe.
While most of the venues are happy they can re-open, the notice was just too short to re-open for Memorial Day weekend. Precautionary measures, sanitation, and booking are all factors that will slow the re-opening process for some.
“There’s so many more obstacles for us to overcome, to get back to being operational,” Gay said.
Saenger Theater, Soul Kitchen Music Hall, and Engage Gaming Arcade are just a few that won't open. It's been a tough few months for many of these venues.
“We were on track to have a record year. I think we were at about 2.2 million dollars in ticket sales. And then it just all kind of came crashing down,” Gay explained.
While this would have been a big weekend to open up, some are taking their time with it.
Engage Gaming sent this statement,
"We are still working on a timeline of when we will be opening our doors back up. We are making safety precautions for our customers along with our friends and families. We are looking at opening up in June sometime."
FOX 10 News also reached out to some movie theaters in the area as well as bowling. We haven't heard back on when they plan to re-open.
