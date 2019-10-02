MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Starting this week, some Florida teachers will be able to bring guns to class.
The statewide Guardian Program, as it is known, was created after the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead in February 2018.
More than half of the counties in Florida are participating in the program, but not all districts want teachers to be armed.
Escambia County Schools participates in the program but told FOX10 News on Wednesday no teachers will be armed at any of their schools.
FOX10 News went out to get reactions from parents in Mobile and the reaction was split.
“We have resource officers that’s their job,” said Valerie Winchester. “The teacher’s job is to teach the kid.”
“It gives more protection out to those who need it and that protects our children that are in schools,” said Angela Miller.
“I don't think they should have that responsibility put on them,” said Amberly Hennig.
It is one of those topics that parents now think about.
“I have small kids right now and I’m kind of afraid to send them to school just because I don't know what's going to happen,” said Sophia Hunn.
With the school shootings over the last several years, those fears have only grown.
Dozens of kids have been gunned down in classrooms nationwide.
“It's kind of like 50/50,” Hunn said. “I like the idea just because we don't have to worry about our kids you know going to school. “We actually know somebody on campus that have protection.”
“I like that idea because it gives the chance, in my opinion, for more lives to be saved and protect more lives,” Miller said.
Not everyone is ready for this idea.
“Since when have we gotten to the point that we need teachers with guns in school,” Winchester said.
“For the teachers, they have so much to do so I don't think that's right,” Hennig said.
If a school district decides to have teachers armed, those educators would have to go through training and pass a psychological and drug screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.