Many high school football games throughout Alabama that were planned for Friday night will instead be played a night earlier -- on Thursday.
That's because Friday is expected to be a very wet one across the state.
There's some chance for rain Thursday evening as well, but Friday is looking to be the wettest day, by far.
The following Mobile County Public School System games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather:
- Theodore at MGM
- Blount at Saraland
- Baldwin County at B.C. Rain
- Citronelle at Wilcox County
This MCPSS game was already scheduled for Thursday:
- Jackson at LeFlore (Ladd-Peebles Stadium)
As of this report, the other MCPSS games will be played as originally planned on Friday.
