MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The possibility of people infected by the Novel Coronavirus coming to Alabama is startling for many in the Port City as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) considers the FEMA center in Anniston as a backup site to hold sick American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
"Our family, our friends, our kids everybody out here in Mardi Gras. No because that's going to infect our state, our community, the whole southeast it's gonna spread.”
No patients are currently scheduled to be taken to Anniston.
HHS leaders say it’s only in case they run out of places in other states for the infected passengers.
Some say the thought alone is scary.
"I'm very devastated about that. You know, living here in Alabama I don't think it's right for them to choose us out of all the other people."
So far no cases of the Novel Coronavirus have been found in Alabama.
People along the Gulf Coast want to keep it that way.
“They'll have a place, but not in Alabama.”
Governor Kay Ivey says they need facts about the reality of sending infected people to the state.
Many agree.
"It concerns me because I have two kids here and that could possibly spread they don't know what could happen," said Reginald White.
But some, like Richard Vajgrt, say despite his concern he would be ok with people being quarantined in the Anniston facility.
“As long as we can isolate it because you're going to take that risk when you're in public regardless," said Vajgrt.
Many understand the infected must go somewhere, but they believe more needs to be done before making the decision to send them to Alabama.
"They don't have enough research to see how exactly to confine it in one place."
For some, a big worry is the fact there is no medicine to prevent or treat the Novel Coronavirus.
Researchers are testing specific treatments.
If you’d like more information visit here.
