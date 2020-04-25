MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Lieutenant Governor William Ainsworth is pushing hard to “re-open” Alabama.
Ainsworth says Alabama now qualifies to re-open businesses under the president Trump’s guidelines after seeing 15 days of consecutive decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Governor Kay Ivey and other state leaders are looking to those guidelines as they consider lifting restrictions.
Governor Ivey says making that decision is a balance of both public and economic health.
According to the president’s “Opening up America Again” guidelines, specific criteria must be met before making that consideration, including having 14 consecutive days of decreased COVID-19 cases, robust testing for health-care workers, enough hospital capacity and more.
On Tuesday the governor said there wasn’t enough testing to fully reopen the economy yet, but some people in Mobile say it’s a risk they’re willing to take.
“You can mask up to go to work, whatever you have to do to make it safe, as safe as we can make it we can do that. Keep washing your hands, keep doing the social distancing, keep doing all the stuff that’s keeping the curve down or whatever, but people have to go back to work,” said one man.
“Limiting the number of people that are coming in and out of the different businesses, just like they are at the grocery stores,” said Bill Hill.
They say seeing the numbers improve is proof enough.
“We’ve been at home for so long I think everybody’s kind of ready to... being able to go shopping, go to the movies and out to eat.”
“Yeah, I'm ready to get out and go have some dinner. I’m ready to get out. The apartment’s getting kind of stale.”
We can expect a decision from Governor Kay Ivey some time early next week since the state stay at home order runs through Thursday, April 30th.
