Governor Ivey's new "Safer at Home" order allows surgical, medical, and dental procedures.
But a local emergency room doctor says some people who really need to get emergency help aren't getting help fast enough.
At the beginning of the virus outbreak, hospitals were concerned about overcrowding and told patients not to go to emergency rooms unless they absolutely needed to.
Other patients have been concerned about catching the virus at a hospital.
But Dr. Edward Panacek with USA Health said some patients are taking that to the extreme and aren't seeking emergency care, even when facing life threatening problems.
Dr. Panacek said, "We're seeing patients come in that should have come in hours, if not days earlier, for a heart attack, for example. We're seeing patients most recently come in with strokes that they waited too long. Stroke is a great example of something that is very time sensitive."
Dr. Panacek says if you have a problem that you would have gone to the emergency room before coronavirus, start thinking that again.
