Some school systems in the FOX10 News viewing area are staying closed due to the impact of Hurricane Zeta.
Those include Clarke County public schools and Washington County schools.
School leaders say extended school closures may be needed next week as well.
Also, Chickasaw city schools and Saraland city schools will be closed again today, along with Mobile County public schools.
Those are set to reopen Monday.
We've also learned St. Paul's Episcopal School will remain closed today due to a power outage on the campus.
Baldwin County's public schools will be open today, with the exception of Perdido School.
