NAS police officer Charles Hogue was among the first responders injured during the Friday, December 6 mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Hogue was shot while responding to the active shooter incident.
The shooting left four people dead and eight people wounded, according to authorities. The shooter, who opened fire in a classroom, was among the dead.
Saturday, the FBI confirmed the identity of the shooter as 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, a 2nd LT in the Royal Saudi Air Force.
The day following the shooting Hogue's son, made an emotional Facebook post about his father's heroism.
The post read in part:
"You were the first on scene running into a situation where most people would be running away from. You went straight to the fight. When I heard the news my heart dropped because I knew you were there, my dad was there. I knew you would be right in the middle of it. Being the man you have always been, a hero. Even after being shot you still continued to fight.
