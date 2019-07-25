FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - They're a pair of 6-year-old girls, so close, they swear to be twins. Their story of sisterhood and love has racked up millions of views around the world and this week, they even vacationed together to Fairhope.
Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland don't believe they're twins because of their appearance, but because of their soul. They've been best friends since preschool, their birthdays are just a couple days apart, and they insist on matching outfits.
The girls' friendship has gone viral over the past couple of years - racking up several million views online. Their mothers, Ashley and Valencia, though surprised, say it's been wonderful to watch.
"It’s always inspiring to see two girls love each other so much, when I say love I mean they love each other like sisters, you know they actually believe they’re twins," Sarnicola said with a laugh. "They even argue like sisters."
The girls, who've had to ignore questioning from classmates, spend as much time as they can together, inventing their own friendship song and handshake.
“Just to be able to see these girls, who are so innocent, who love each other they are just promoting friendship and kindness, just to see it, it’s simply wonderful," Copeland said.
The two mothers and their girls, so close at this point, they visited Baldwin County together for a vacation this week. Sarnicola has family in Fairhope.
And even though the six-year-olds' sisterhood is what's gone viral, it's hard to ignore how well the two their mothers have raised them.
“Looking at each other and just saying hey, I like you because I like you," Sarnicola said. "That’s all that matters.”
