MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Sources are telling FOX10 News, two new airlines are looking to fly into the Port City. The news comes after another airline originally expected to use the new Downtown Airport, pulled out.
VIA Airlines was supposed to fly four flights a week, but now the only airline using the new Downtown Airport is Frontier.
A city hall source said they are actively looking for more carriers.
Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air are the most likely to soon fly into the Port City, the source said.
The Mobile Airport Authority says it is confident that VIA pulling out will have no effect on plans to move all operations from the Regional Airport to Brookley Field.
Passengers said they love the convenience of the new terminal.
“Minutes, minutes literally from the interstate,” said Gary Bunten. “So it's kind of a no brainer.”
“It gives us direct flights so we don't have to wait in Atlanta or Dallas or wherever and spend all day traveling,” said Seth Jones.
The Mobile Airport Authority said passengers have been packing the new Frontier flights to Chicago and Denver.
“Over the past month we've been just under 80 percent for Chicago,” said Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority. “We've been more than 80 percent for Denver, which I think is very good for an opening month for a new market.”
Passengers say they welcome new service in hopes of lowering ticket costs.
“If we keep our capacity up maybe we add more flights,” Bunten said.
“I'll drive across town for a better flight, you know if everything moves down here that would be nice,” Jones said.
The airport authority said the plan is to combine both airports and make the downtown terminal the main airport, but that is expected to take five to six years.
