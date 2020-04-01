MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With all spring activities cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of South Alabama will begin a video feature to provide Jaguar fans an opportunity to interact with Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann and the department's head coaches throughout the spring and summer.
"Jag Bytes" will make its debut at noon (CDT) Thursday, with a Zoom link sent to donors earlier in the day and posted on social media an hour prior to the start of the video conference. Each "meeting" is expected to last approximately an hour.
The April schedule for "Jag Bytes" includes:
• April 2 — Q&A with Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann
• April 9 — Head Football Coach Steve Campbell
• April 16 — Hancock Whitney Stadium construction update (Erdmann)
• April 23 — Head Women's Basketball Coach Terry Fowler
Additional "Jag Bytes" guests and topics will be announced at a later date.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/WeAreSouth_JAGS. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
