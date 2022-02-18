MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Heading into the season the South Alabama Jaguars return most of their starters from last year’s 36 win team.

“It’s important to have kids on your roster who know how to get to the postseason. Who know how to win championships,” said Head Coach Mark Calvi.

After winning the Sun Belt Conference championship the Jags advanced all the way to the finals of the NCAA regional before falling to South Florida. The Jags’ success was in large part due to their pitching rotation which returns all five starters for the 2022 season.

“The game stops and starts on the mound. They’ve all gotten better to be honest with you. Five or six of those guys who had the bulk of our innings they’re all back and they’re all better,” said Calvi.

That includes pre-season Sun Belt pitcher of the year Miles Smith who says he has more to prove after last year’s break-out season.

There’s going to be a lot more eyes on me this year then there was last year and it’s only going to make me better because I like the challenge,” said Smith.

The Jags will also lean on their infield which was ranked top 15 in the country in fielding position in large part thanks to shortstop Santi Montiel.

“He’s a career .970 fielder which is phenomenal in college baseball,” said Calvi.

While looking to some new faces in an outfield that lost most of it’s starter outside of Hunter Donaldson.

“You might see two freshmen starting out there in the outfield game one. They’ve done an outstanding job so far, great athletes,” added Calvi.

Overall the Jags feel they have everything they need.

“The pieces are all here this year. We just have to go out there stay healthy and do the little things right,” Smith

And they’re ready to start the journey to another postseason run.

“This one of those teams where I’m like you know what we’re ready. We don’t need any more intersquads,” said Calvi.