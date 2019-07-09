MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)--South Alabama Farmers keeping a close eye on the Gulf Tuesday night.
The rainmaker, expected to be “Barry”, could dump a lot of rain on the Gulf Coast.
"So, farmers are pretty picky. We could definitely use some rain right now but we definitely don't need a five inch gully washer either," said Sirmon Farms farmer, Cody Rhodes.
"If we just get a inch or two of rain it'll be a relief, a welcome relief."
Jeremy Sessions, who works his fields in Grand Bay, says what little rain we have been getting isn't cutting it, but anything more than six inches could pose some serious problems.
"Your peanut crop, cotton crop, vegetables, especially vegetables if you have watermelons or tomatoes or something like that still trying to harvest," said Sessions.
With any heavy rain event, there's also the worry of spreading disease.
"Could bring a outbreak to those plants that you just can't overcome."
Cody Rhodes, who farms in Daphne, says the wind is also another headache… as tall corn stalk, close to harvest, is an easy target.
"Wind will pretty much break it over."
Though they will be monitoring the storm, neither farmer is really concerned with this system.
"I feel like it's just going to be mostly rain and it's been so dry in parts of our farm that we really need some rain."
"Pretty much at the end of the day there's not much we can do about it."
