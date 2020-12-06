MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama fired head coach Steve Campbell after another disappointing season.
Campbell was let go a day after the Jaguars lost 29-0 to rival Troy in the final game of the year.
In his three seasons at USA, Campbell had an overall record of 9-26 and no bowl appearances. The 2020 season was his best result with four wins and seven losses.
“I met with Coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” wrote Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann in a statement. “We appreciate and thank Steve and his staff for their efforts on behalf of the team and the university, and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Erdmann said a nationwide search for a successor is underway.
According to a report from ESPN, South Alabama is considering Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff, Tennessee receivers coach Tee Martin, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, UAB defensive coordinator David Reeves, and Alabama assistant Butch Jones as replacements.
