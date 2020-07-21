MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Following the announcement by the Southwestern Athletic Conference office Monday that the league has postponed all scheduled fall contests due to continuing concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of South Alabama's football game with Grambling State University has been cancelled.
The Jaguars and Tigers were slated to meet on Sept. 12 in the first-ever game to be played at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus.
"Our intent is to play six home games this fall, we will now pursue an opponent to replace Grambling," said South Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann. "As this is a fluid situation under our current circumstances we will be flexible and expect to keep not only our season ticket holders but all of Jag Nation informed with updates to the best of our ability."
