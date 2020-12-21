MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- New South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack has hired Major Applewhite to be the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars.
Applewhite has served as an offensive analyst at Alabama for the past two seasons. Before that, he was the head coach at Houston and assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator at Texas.
In 2007, Applewhite was the offensive coordinator at Alabama during Nick Saban's first season with the Crimson Tide.
Applewhite, who played QB at Texas, will also be the quarterbacks coach for the Jags.
McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill has been hired to be the running backs coach. In four years with the Yellow Jackets, he has led the team to a 40-8 record and four playoff appearances.
Gordon Steele will be the offensive line coach after spending three seasons as an analyst at Alabama. Another Alabama analyst, Rob Ezell, will coach tight ends.
