The Alabama Legislature went back in session Tuesday, January 11, 2022. If a new Bill being introduced by State Representative, Chip Brown passes the House and Senate, all commercial fishermen in the state would see significant tax breaks. Ad valorem and sales taxes would be waved on qualifying purchases, to include vessels and equipment to keep operations going.

While the State House in Montgomery was settling back in, Captain Matt Kumm of the vessel, Capt. Dukes III and his two-man crew spent the day getting ready for a three-day trip offshore. The goal is to catch 4,000 red snapper, which they will offload on Alabama shores in three days.

Between fuel, ice, bait and tackle, the trip will cost Kumm about $1,800. Running 33 trips like this per year takes a toll in taxes. Making ends meet is often a balancing act, one that gets increasingly more difficult. If House Bill 10 is passed by the Alabama Legislature, Kumm and other commercial fishermen will no longer have to pay taxes on these types of expenses.

“As long as we can make enough, you know to provide for our families and stuff, you know, I’m sure these fishermen will hang around, but yeah. Anything to get us ahead, like the tax exemption, that’s a big thing. It would add up over the year,” Kumm said.

State Representative Chip Brown from south Mobile County introduced is introducing House Bill 10 (HB10). He said he believes all commercial fishermen should enjoy the same tax benefits that shrimpers and traditional farmers already enjoy.

“This impacts fishermen in Mobile County, Baldwin County, but also freshwater fishermen that are commercial fishing across the state as well as catfish farmers and this legislation is important because this is a vital piece of our economy in south Alabama,” Brown explained.

Brown said by putting these tax dollars back into the pockets of the commercial fisherman, it will make for a more competitive market while helping them stay in business. He’s optimistic HB10 will pass.

“Other legislators I’ve talked to understand the idea that, you know, commercial fishing really is farming. It’s just farming the sea and it’s vital. It’s important,” Brown said.

It’s a process that all starts on the deck of an old boat, tied up to an old dock on the Bon Secour River and for men like Captain Matt Kumm, it’s not just a way of life. It’s the pride that comes from providing for those he’ll never meet.

Brown hopes to get the HB10 in front of the General Fund Committee within the next three weeks. He then hopes to quickly get it to the House floor for a vote and on the Senate for final approval in this session. If passed, the law would take effect January of 2023.