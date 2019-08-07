The South Alabama Mega Site in Baldwin County is about to get a facelift thanks to a new state law.
The law allows companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit when they fund projects designed to stimulate economic development. The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (EDA) will spend $5 million dollars on site enhancements.
The South Alabama Mega Site is bordered by Interstate 65 on the north, Highway 287 to the west and the CSX Railroad to the south. The 3,000-acre property is one of only a handful of certified sites of its kind in the southeast. To enhance its appeal, Alabama Power and CSX Transportation have partnered with the EDA by putting up the $5 million dollars.
“It’s a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for private companies and individuals with Alabama income tax liability so the money actually comes directly to our organization from these entities that have tax liabilities and they’re able to go get a dollar-for-dollar credit,” explained EDA President and CEO, Lee Lawson.
The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is landing a major manufacturer that will employ 1,000 or more workers. The hope is that getting the site prepped as much as possible up-front will make it easier to land such a tenant.
Improvements will include the clearing of 200 acres, installing a one-million-square-foot concrete building pad and laying down a mile and a half of rail, connecting to the existing CSX Railroad.
“In doing this prep work, we will get everything ready for a tenant to go vertical there,” Lawson said. “We’re going to be enhancing our site, enhancing our competitiveness and really, what is left to be done is just utility extension to wherever the tenant wants the final utilities to be extended.”
To make it happen, Baldwin County had to turn ownership of the land over to the EDA until the improvements are complete. At that point, the EDA will return ownership to the county.
“The completion of this work doesn’t predicate or cause us to not have a tenant in the meantime so we’re actively recruiting and actively seeking prospects for the site,” explained Lawson. “This work only enhances our ability to attract those tenants.”
The EDA already has the money in-hand and plans to start work on the project within the next few days. It will need an additional $2 million dollars in 2020 to finish it up and they said they already have a willing private partner to make that happen.
