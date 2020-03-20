A group of University of South Alabama students and a professor are still stuck in Peru.
The students and professor were there to get some hands on experience in the medical field at a women's health clinic in Cuzco.
Peru President Martín Vizcarra announced Sunday that he would be closing their borders because of the coronavirus.
Professor Joel Ellzie and the students got their flights moved up. Unfortunately, Tuesday at midnight was the cut off time. Ellzie said 2 students were able to get a flight out minutes before midnight, however, the flight he and the 5 students left, including Zach McCleery were set to catch would have left at 12:15 am. 15 minutes after the deadline.
Ellzie said he wants to be home with his wife and child more than anything but he and the students are making the best of things while there.
“You have to. Going through disasters, this is something easily you could have negative feelings about. I am so proud of the students that are here. They have remained extremely positive and it keeps everyone’s spirits up. Even in light of what’s going on. The uncertainty of when,” he said.
McCleery who's a Mobile native said it's been quite the trip. He's happy about all of the hands on experience he got and he said they're comfortable right now, considering the circumstances.
“The group that’s down here, there’s like 16 of us. We’ve all become sort of like a small family. We help each other cook. We clean. We hang out. We play cards, watch movies and stuff. It’s as good as it can be. We know people are trying to get us home and we’re so thankful for that. We can’t express our thanks enough for how much we know people back in the states are backing us up,” McCleery explained.
Thursday, President Trump said he's working on getting all of those out of the country back. He added he was considering sending the military to bring them home.
During Friday's White House briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said his office is working to bring them back as well.
McCleery has had an interesting trip, during the visit, he celebrated his 21st birthday. He hopes to get home soon.
