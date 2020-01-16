The case of a murdered University of South Alabama professor is headed to a Mobile County grand jury.
Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons are charged with felony murder in the death of Dr. Matthew Wiser.
Wiser was killed during a robbery at his home on Gaillard Drive near Langan Park in November, according to authorities.
