MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama’s new football stadium is on time and on budget.
That’s the word from Athletic Director Joel Erdman.
The stadium is set to officially open next summer — with games scheduled for the 2020 season. In the meantime, while the construction work continues, the Jags gear up for their final season at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.