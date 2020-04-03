For those of you running out of things to do with the kids, or just trying to take a break from screens, South Baldwin Literacy Council has you covered.
They have given away already 100-150 books this week, no questions asked.
The council hosted another drive thru book giveaway Friday afternoon, providing books for all reading levels and even stuffed animals to kids in Baldwin County free of charge from 1-3 pm.
They say they were planning on using the books in a summer reading program, but when summer came early with school doors closing, they wanted to do their part to make a difference in the community.
“We’re really trying to go back and put books in kids hands, as this is the age of screens and tablets, so we’re really trying to do our part,” said Mitchell Lee, Executive Director of South Baldwin Literacy Council.
They say they plan on continuing to give away books to children in the area, and will schedule another distribution to come.
