South Baldwin Regional Medical Center breaks ground on GS standalone ER, announces Foley expansion

The City of Gulf Shores and South Baldwin Medical Center breaking ground on a new freestanding Emergency Room off Highway 59 near the Gulf Shores airport.
This is a major step for healthcare in South Baldwin, as the standalone ER will serve not just Gulf Shores, but Foley, Orange Beach, and communities like Fort Morgan and Ono Island.
First responders say this could save as much as twenty minutes in response time, which literally translates into life or death for some.
“If you’re having a response to the Fort Morgan area, normally that would take us to get that patient from that area to the hospital by ground, you’re looking at a 30 minute plus, depending on the time of year with the traffic, and this is going to significantly cut that down on a lot of patients," said Gulf Shores Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Keith Martin.
Community Health Services, owners of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, also announcing at the ground breaking a plan in the works for a $170 million dollar expansion and renovation for their full campus.
The company just filed a letter of intent for the four story tower, 133,000 square foot expansion.
We’re also told the City of Gulf Shores plans on adding a stoplight near the airport to accommodate ambulances coming to the new ER, as well as adding an access road connecting the facility to County Road 4 for Orange Beach first responders.
