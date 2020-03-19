A man wanted on five counts of attempted murder in South Carolina is now in the Jackson County, (Miss.) Adult Detention Center.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said a nationwide bulletin was issued Wednesday, March 18 on 33-year-old Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina.
According to officials, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the Jackson County Emergency Services Unit was called out after the car Emilien was reportedly driving was spotted at the 1-10 westbound rest stop in Gautier.
They say deputies found Emilie sleeping in the car and took him into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.