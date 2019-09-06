South Carolina's governor is flying around the state to survey any damage from Hurricane Dorian .
Gov. Henry McMaster's office says the governor is visiting emergency operations centers in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties Friday. Late Friday afternoon, the governor planned to talk to reporters after meeting with officials during his final stop in North Charleston.
Dorian sideswiped the Carolinas with shrieking winds, tornadoes and sideways rain Thursday as it closed in for a possible direct hit on the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. At least four deaths in the Southeast were blamed on the storm.
Twisters spun off by Dorian peeled away roofs and flipped trailers, and more than 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power.
On Friday morning, residents and crews fanned out around downtown Charleston, scooping up the branches and leaves that littered the centuries-old streets.
