MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- College football returns this weekend -- the University of South Alabama opening their season in Nebraska. This time next season -- the Jags new on-campus stadium will be ready for action.
With students back on campus for the fall semester -- excitement is building as the new stadium is taking shape.
"I'm excited! Just ready to go to the games and just have fun," said Tori Tippett, USA Freshman.
Last week USA Athletic Director Joel Erdman told FOX 10 News construction on the new 74-million dollar stadium continues to be on schedule and on boudget. Students can hardly wait to cheer on the Jags from an on-campus seat.
"This will definitely be next level. I'm excited about it and to be honest I was kind of a South fan... But now I really want to participate! I want to be there. I don't want to miss college football in Mobile," said Chandler Grimsley, USA 2011 Alumni.
Set to open September 12, 2020 -- more than anyone the players are ready too.
"We get to watch the progress as it gets built every day. We drive by it every day -- getting to watch everything as it goes," said Keith Gallmon, #33, Sophomore.
"It's going to bring more people in. I know that for sure. The first game might be sold out," said Jared Wilson, #21, Freshman.
The stadium will seat -- 25,000 people -- and mark an end to game days at Ladd Peebles Stadium, where the team has played home games for the last 10 years.
"It actually might boost recruitment because I know a lot of people don't like travelling that far for a home game," said Shelby Aldridge, USA Senior.
Once complete students believe it will be a game-changer on all levels.
"I'm actually a South Guide here on campus. So I give tours and we have prospective athletes coming in -- so when they see the stadium -- they're like -- 'oh yeah!' Then they go over and talk to the football team and it's definitely going to be a big boost for us," said Melena Butler, USA Sophomore.
"I think people are going to come -- they are going to get on campus to see the stadium and they are going to learn more about South and our academics and all of the different programs we offer. The are also going to see we have the best of both worlds and we have the academics and the sports," said Emily Andrews, USA Sophomore.
Again, the jags are scheduled to open play in that new stadium -- September 12th of next year -- against Grambling.
