WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The South Walton Fire District assisted on a claustrophobic rescue Wednesday afternoon after a dog fell 15 feet into a hole.

South Walton’s Technical Rescue Team got the call Wednesday afternoon after their colleagues at Walton County Fire Rescue reported the incident. Walton County Animal Control was also on standby.

“We made sure the air quality was okay in the hole. The dog was fine and not injured. It was actually very friendly, barking, and definitely wanted to get out of there,” Mackenzie McClintock with the South Walton Fire District said.

And after careful preparation, they were able to safely lower a ladder and climb back up with the dog.

The whole operation took less than 30 minutes, but for these firefighters, they prepare every day for missions just like this.

“For these guys, as soon as we were done, they kind of all laughed and looked at each other and said another day on the job. That’s what these firefighters do every day. They come and they help somebody else when it’s their worst day. And they just hope that their best day is good enough. Today it was,” McClintock said.

And that dog is doing perfectly fine. The owner is out of town, but a friend in the area was able to take them home after the rescue.