CHATOM, Ala (WALA) -- A Southern Alabama Ford dealership is raising some eyebrows with its latest promotion in honor of Independence Day. They are giving away a shotgun, a bible and an American flag with every new and used car purchase.
“It’s grown a lot more than we anticipated,” said Coby Palmer from Chatom Ford. “It was just something we just threw together.”
With this latest promotion Chatom Ford is taking God, guns and freedom to a new level.
“We had no idea it was going to spread outside of our little bubble here in South Alabama,” Palmer said.
The Facebook ad has gone viral.
“It’s not even been three full business days since then and we’ve already sold in excess of five, just because of the ads,” Palmer said.
“I think we signed the papers and it was like oh by the way,” said Terry & Terri Flowers.
The Flowers Family the first to put pen to paper and take advantage even though the promo was just a bonus.
“We’re getting a gun, plus a bible and a flag,” they said. “3 good things and I thought it was pretty cool.”
A lot of people feeling that exact same way. The phones ringing off the hook with callers looking to take advantage of a unique Independence Day promotion.
“No matter how many people come buy a car, truck and SUV they’ll be able to take full advantage of getting themselves a bible, a flag and a gun,” Palmer said.
When you buy the vehicle, they give you the bible and flag onsite and a certificate for a gun from a licensed firearm dealer.
The promotion runs through the end of July.
