MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -– Monday night was Academy night at St. Paul's Episcopal School.
High school students, teachers and parents from across the region got to attend the open house to learn more about attending one of our nation's military service academies.
Representatives from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, West Point, and Naval academies were on hand to answer questions and meet with prospective students.
“It's a fantastic way for interested families to learn more about how they can serve their country and at the same time pay for college,” said Blair Fisher, St. Paul’s Head of School.
It was put on by Congressman Bradley Byrne.
In order to attend most of the service academies, students must have a nomination.
Congressmen, Senators, the Vice President, and the President are the only ones who can nominate a student to a service academy.
