With so many folks in our area needing help digging out from under the damage Hurricane Sally left behind, one volunteer group in Baldwin County is making a difference. Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief has brought in several teams to help those in need.
They’ve come from all over the south, including Georgia, Tennessee and right here in Alabama. Their goal is to spread the love of Jesus and to help make the lives of storm victims whole again. By Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 more than 30 volunteers made up the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Team. With each stop they make come new challenges.
“They’re doing anything from getting trees off of houses and cutting up trees that are down in the yard and what have you and clearing driveways and what have you so it’s been some…lots of trees cut so far and we’ve got some big jobs ahead of us,” said David Hendon with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief.
Headquartered at the First Baptist Church of Bay Minette, the phone has been ringing since they got to town Sunday night. By networking through the ministry, storm victims are able to call and request assistance.
“We have assessors here from our team and they go out and look at the job and make sure it’s something that we can actually do because if it’s a big enough tree that we can’t move it or we’re going to cause more damage if we try to move it with the equipment we have, then they’re going to have to wait until somebody with bigger equipment comes in so we just have to work with what we have,” Hendon explained.
Each day, the teams get their assignments and mobilize. Some jobs may require tree removal and other times, like Tuesday, roof repair was what was needed. The relief teams were able to help seven families Monday and hoped to get ten jobs done Tuesday. Those on the receiving end said the help is greatly appreciated.
“That let me know the Lord is working,” said Yolanda Fields as she watched a crew patch her roof. “He’s able and He’s going to take care of all His children. We have patience and Him come.”
By noon Tuesday, there were already nearly 40 requests for help. Organizers said they’re prepared to stay for two weeks of longer if the need continues. You can get in touch with them by going online at SBDR.ORG. That’s Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. There, you can request assistance and find phone numbers to call according to what part of the county you’re in.
