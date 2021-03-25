Southwest Airlines is resuming its traditional boarding procedures.
The airline began boarding passengers in groups of 30 earlier this month. Before, Southwest had been boarding passengers in groups of 10.
A company spokesperson says Southwest customers are familiar with the airline's standard boarding style and expect the normal boarding process as they start flying again.
Travel appears to be increasing. U.S. airport passenger counts have topped a million a day for 12 consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.