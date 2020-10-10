MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Just 24 hours since Hurricane Delta made landfall in Southwest Louisiana, thousands of people are without power once again, and for many any progress made since Laura has now been set back.
Delta blasting Louisiana’s coast with roaring wind and relentless rain.
“Just was loud at times... you know what I’m saying and is a little unnerving… you heard things falling on the roof, and you know, loud noises and it got mostly scary at night when you couldn't see,” said Melanie Kratzer of Sulphur, Louisiana.
In the midst of their recovery from Hurricane Laura which dealt a crushing blow to Lake Charles and neighboring communities just six weeks ago.
“We been still cleaning up from Hurricane Laura.”
Melanie Kratzer lives just outside of Lake Charles, a video taken in front of her home showing rising floodwaters hiding her street and coming up to the steps of her home, left her stunned as she’d never seen that happen in her neighborhood before.
“The road never floods.”
While she’s thankful her family is ok, Kratzer says seeing even more damage, flooding and debris scattered once again is a lot to take in.
“People are tired, we’re tired from picking so much up from the last hurricane and now we gotta start over again.”
Kratzer says the number one thing she thinks people in her community need right now is prayers.
