MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- On their own space heaters are generally safe.
"it's like speeding or texting or anything else."
What changes that is how they're used.
"It'll have clothes on top of it or have it directly under their desk up against something else."
While they don't have exact numbers, Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire rescue says they do anticipate getting more calls related to heating equipment.
“We do see during cold weather months an influx in residential fires mostly attested to space heaters and improper use of space heaters," said Millhouse.
From 2011 to 2015 space heaters caused more than 43% of home heating fires and 85% of home heating fire deaths across the country.
Alan Meneghin works at Home Depot and says he does his best to emphasize safety for people looking to keep warm using a space heater.
“When you trap heat with say a drape up against there not only does the drape get all the heat on it but it traps heat behind there so there's no air flow so it can't escape," said Meneghin.
Even though most personal space heaters will turn off if they fall on the ground you still want to make sure that you place them on a very steady surface.
Millhouse says you also want to stay away from placing them on carpets or rugs.
Both say you should never plug space heaters into an extension cord or surge protector.
"The extension cord doesn't have enough power to be able to handle what the space heater is giving out."
And as tempting as it might be.
"It should only be used while you're awake and in that area."
Millhouse says you want to give your space heater at least three feet of space in all directions that includes keeping pets and kids that distance too.
