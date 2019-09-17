Spanish Fort, Fairhope decide today on three mills tax plan to benefit local schools

 Ashlyn Irons

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope have approved property tax increases.

That means property owners in those cities will pay an additional three mills in property tax to go towards academic programs there. That could mean an additional 800 thousand dollars annually for Spanish Fort schools, while Fairhope schools would get roughly twice that.

Results:

Fairhope

2,692 for

2,208 against

Spanish Fort

1,096 for

1,013 against

